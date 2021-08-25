Becky Joan Tallent of Athens passed away peacefully at Starr Regional Medical Center on Aug. 19, 2021, at the age of 66 years old. Becky is predeceased by William Kingery, father; Hettie Kingery, mother; and Judy Miller, sister, all of which resided in Ohio. Becky is survived by her loving husband, Carey Tallent of Athens. Lovingly remembered by Deanna L. Harmon, daughter, and her husband, Chris Harmon of Athens; Kevin L. Dockery, son, and companion, Olivia McAdams of Missouri; Jordan D. Miller, grandson of Athens, and Jaliyah D. Miller, granddaughter, stationed in Suffolk, England; Linda Mitterholtzer, sister of Michigan, and Jerry Kingery, brother of Ohio; Justin Tallent, stepson, and family of Tennessee; Jonathan Tallent, stepson, and daughter of Tennessee; and other nieces, nephews, and family members remember her well. A private service will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Deanna L. Harmon. Please contact by email for address: deannamiller01@gmail.com Share a personal memory of Becky or your condolences with her family at her online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
