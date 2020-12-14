Beatrice Delise
Hembree Fisher, 67, of Decatur passed away peaceably early Saturday morning, Dec. 12, 2020, at Rhea County Medical Center in Dayton. She was a longtime resident of Decatur and was born in Athens to the late Herschel Hembree and Evelyn Baxter Hembree Bunch. Also preceding her in death was her first husband, Maynard Thomas Fisher; and a sister, Teresa Martin. Beatrice was formerly associated with Shaw Industries. She was of the Baptist faith. She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Ann fisher of Decatur; two sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas Edward Fisher and wife, Robin, of Bryant, Ala., and Billy W. Fisher and wife, Ann, of Decatur; five grandchildren, Chad Green and wife, Shawna, Joseph Lee Fisher and Helena Moses, Jessica Wilson and fiancé, Logan Meadows, Jennifer Wilson and fiancé, Garrett Webb, and Jayda Wilson and fiancé, Devan Marsh; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Raper of Englewood, and Viola Kathleen Bates of Athens; and one brother, Rank Hembree and wife, Debra, of Ocala, Fla. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Ziegler Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Ricky Neeley officiating. If you are unable to attend the visitation or memorial service, visit the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Beatrice Delise Hembree Fisher.
