Jimmy Dennis Carter, 76, of Decatur passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at his residence. He was a son of the late Arnice and Dorothy Carter. He was a member of Good Hope Baptist Church and Meigs Lodge #213 F.& A.M. for 46 years, where he served as Worshipful Master in 2004. He retired from TVA as a machinist. He was preceded in death by his brother, David Carter; and sisters, Faye Farmer and Gail Carter. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Frances Jennings Carter of Decatur; son, Randy Carter (Ginger) of Cleveland; daughter, Kim Carter Scott (Robby) of Decatur; grandchildren, Trey Scott, Carter Scott, Kenzley Scott, Dexter Carter, Cassi Walker, and Caylee Walker; great-grandchild, Colt Hughes; sisters, Debbie Smith (Danny) of Decatur, and Betty Vaughn (Lowell) of Decatur; brother-in-law, Maynard Shelton; and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family and close friends. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at noon at Shiloh Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Pearman officiating. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Carter Family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
