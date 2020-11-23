Martha R. Thomas, 74, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. Born in Loudon to the late Ray and Mildred Mosier McCrary, she moved to this area in 1997 from Nashville, Ga. Martha was a devoted Christian and a member of VFW Post #4250. She enjoyed quilting, painting and arts and crafts. Martha was a amazingly talented artist. She always made everyone feel comfortable. Martha was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Alan “Mike”; two sons, Greg (Anita) Feezell of Riceville, and Jonathan Feezell of Loudon; three stepdaughters, January (Beau) Fredericks of Seattle, Wash., Stacie Thomas of New Smyrna Beach, and Erin (Bryan) Everidge of New Smyrna Beach; five grandsons, Blaine, Holden, Logan, Curren and Reed; two granddaughters, Hannah and Hazel; great-granddaughter, Josie; and a sister, Bonita Mitchell of Lenoir City. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
