Daniel Lynn “Danny” Crabtree, 65, a lifelong resident of McMinn County, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. He loved to hunt and fish and just enjoyed being outdoors. Danny was an employee of Mayfield for over 30 years. And if you’ve heard Hank Williams Jr. sing “A Country Boy Can Survive,” that was Danny through and through. Danny was preceded in death by his wife, Vicki Crabtree; and father, Henry Crabtree. He is survived by his mother, Maggie Crabtree of Riceville; son and daughter-in-law, Jamie and Amy Crabtree of Englewood; daughter and son-in-law, Kellybeth and Austin Davis of Athens; brother, Tim Crabtree of Riceville; twin brother, Daryl Crabtree of Calhoun; grandchildren, Noah Crabtree of Englewood, and Shepherd and Tucker Davis of Athens; and several nieces and nephews and many friends. A private family service will be held with the Rev. Brad Brown officiating. Pallbearers will include Ricky Akins, Hunter Clark, Austin Thomas, Kadyn Copeland, Cory Collins and Tanner Cook. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
