Jeffrey Wayne Parries, 50, of Decatur passed away unexpectedly on Saturday evening, Nov. 7, 2020, at his home. He was born in Avon Park, Fla. on Aug. 8, 1970, a son of the late Cleveland and Ann Parries. Jeff leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 30 years, Tina Tilley Parries; two sons, Coty Tilley and Chris Harris; four grandchildren, Eli, James, Zander and Ava; and numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. Jeff will be greatly missed by his loving family. In honor of his wishes, there will be no public service at this time. However, you can share a memory of Jeff and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
