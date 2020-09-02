Willie “Bill” Frances Bell, 77, of Athens was called home by her Lord on Aug. 27, 2020, at a Sweetwater hospital. She was a member of Central Church of Christ in Englewood. After graduating from Cook High School in Athens, she attended and graduated from Southwestern Christian College in Terrell, Texas. She spent 42 years in Carson, Calif., where she worked as a secretary and receptionist. She returned home to Athens in recent years to be near her family as her health began to decline. “Bill” was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Christine Macon Arnwine; her husband, Ralph Bell; daughter, Sherrell McBride; sister, Patsy Gardner; and brother, Lamous “Sonny” Arnwine. Left to mourn her passing are her son, Robert (Monique) Bell of Gardena, Ca.; five grandchildren, Steven (Marqueeta) McBride of Long Beach, Calif., Sherron McBride of Chattanooga, Shereece McBride of Athens, NA’Beria Bell, Robert Bell Jr., Tatianna Bell, Renee Bell, and Joseph Bell; two great-grandchildren, Trey and McKenna McBride of Long Beach, Calif.; sisters, Charlene Butler, and Lola (Rex) Allen; brothers, Leito (Cynthia) Arnwine, and Alfonzo Arnwine; aunts, Etta (Charles) Slay and Estella Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, her church family, and special caregivers, Nicholas Arnwine and Linda Frye. Funeral services were Wednesday, Sept. 2, at noon in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home with Minister Anthony Watkins officiating. There was a walk-through visitation at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until noon on Wednesday. Interment followed in Hickory Flat Cemetery in Decatur. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens.
