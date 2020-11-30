Rev. Edward “Kenneth” King, 84, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Billye Lou Tullock King in 2016; daughter, Shelia King Cranfield in 1987; parents, William and Lillie Mae (Henry) King; and siblings, Herbert King, Evelyn “Tootsie” Graves Minnis, and Betty Jean Wattenbarger, all of Athens, and Geneva Pierce of Cleveland, Ohio; and niece, Rachel Wattenbarger, also of Athens. He is survived by his son, Eddie (Gayle) King; grandchildren, English (Derrick) Cranfield Roberts, Blake Cranfield, and Jessie King; great-grandchildren, Briar, Titan, Honor, and Valor Roberts; and son-in-law, Darryl Cranfield, all of Decatur; sister, Joyce Newman of Athens; a host of nieces and nephews; and special lifelong friends and neighbors, Bobby and Sara Lou Dennis of Decatur. “Preacher King” surrendered to his call to preach at 17 years old. He joined Union Grove Baptist Church on July 3, 1955; was licensed to preach on March 4, 1961; and began pastoring at the same church in 1966. During his ministry, he pastored and served as interim pastor to numerous churches in our region over his 50-plus years in the ministry. He worked as a machine operator for 25 years at Thomas & Betts in Athens. His hobbies included gardening, farming, cutting wood, and serving others. A very special thank you to his caregivers, Cary, Brandon, Anne Marie, Angie, Rachel, Melanie, Wendy, Heather, James, and Charlie, his Hospice nurse, for helping him remain in his home over the last eight years. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, in the chapel of Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services with his nephews, the Rev. Gary King and the Rev. Earl Graves, officiating, who will not be able to attend due to medical reasons, but will send their messages to be spoken. Interment will follow in McMinn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will include Eddie and Jessie King, Blake and Darryl Cranfield, and Derrick and Briar Roberts. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that you bring and wear your mask during the service and practice social distancing. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the King Family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences.
