Sara Pauline Brown Sneed, 87, of Athens passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Starr Regional Medical Center of Athens. She was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County and was a daughter of the late Joe and Amanda Rockholt Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Samuel Preston Sneed on Nov. 19, 2010; her daughter, Mildred Morgan; a son, Sam Sneed and his wife, Bernice; and her other daughter-in-law, Nancy Sneed. Pauline was a member of West End Baptist Church and was formerly associated with Eureka Garment and Athens Bed Company. She is survived by her son, Donny Sneed of Athens; nine grandchildren, Lisa Morgan, Wanda Morgan, Kim Ramsey and husband, Jeremy, Sammy Sneed, Julia Arnwine and husband, Theo, Jessica Jones and husband, Wesley, Paul Morgan, Jeremy and Mitzi Sneed, and Hugh Sneed and wife, Dusty; and 11 great-grandchildren. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, at McMinn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Herman Jordan officiating. Serving as pallbearers were Hugh Sneed, Jeremy Sneed, Tyler Morgan, Chris Leonard, Tristan Sneed, Riley Sneed, Adam Leonard and David Shaver. If you were unable to attend the graveside service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens was entrusted with the care of Sara Pauline Brown Sneed.
