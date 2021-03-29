Wesley Lynn Henderson Sr., 79, of Calhoun passed away on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at his home surrounded by his wife and children. He was also known as “Lenny” by friends and coworkers. Lynn was preceded in death by his son, Wesley Lynn “Toby” Henderson Jr. Among his closest living family are his wife, Toneeke, who has been his love for the past 40 years and loyal caregiver till the end, along with their two other children, Rina Henderson of Cleveland, and Daniel Henderson of Athens. He has six grandchildren, Gabbie, Ama, Liam, Zeke, Eden, and Layla. Lynn had an adventurous spirit and a contagious laugh. He loved the mountains and unplanned spur-of-the-moment trips. Early in his life, Lynn served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a hard worker and was one of the best machine setters and maintenance men of this century. With a cold beer in hand, Lynn loved cooking food over campfires, working on his yard, and telling life stories that made us all laugh. When he wasn’t telling big rig stories, he watched nature shows on National Geographic, war movies, and old westerns. Besides laughter, he knew how to fill a home with the cozy aroma of home-cooked meals, especially at the holidays. He also loved to hear a genuine belly laugh, which he’d be surrounded by when the family gathered. His laugh will be greatly missed. A heartfelt “thank you” goes to the truly exceptional home health and Hospice nurses who provided nursing care for Lynn, as well as providing a peaceful and compassionate environment during his transition from this life to the next. Lynn lived a great life. Send a message of comfort and view the family guestbook at www.companion funerals.com Companion Funeral & Cremation Service, Cleveland Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.