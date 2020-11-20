Alyce Hunt McAmis, 98, of Fayetteville, N.C., and formerly of Athens, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Fayetteville, N.C. She was a former office manager of the Athens Farm Bureau office. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens.
