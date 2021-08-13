Connie Young, 54, of Niota went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by father, Tommy Hearron; brother, Bobby Joe Hearron; and grandparents. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jeff; son, Matthew; daughter and son-in-law, Amison and Jared King; mother, Callie Jean Hearron; brother, Ronnie Hearron of Niota; mother-in-law, Betty Tallent; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Paige and David Cantrell and LaRhonda and Tim Edwards. The family kindly requests masks be worn at services. A visitation will be held at Good Samaritan Funeral Home from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Cemetery in Ten Mile with the Rev. Curtis Porter officiating. Good Samaritan Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
