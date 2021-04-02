Jamie Lynn Robinson, 46, a lifelong resident of Athens, passed away Wednesday night, March 31, 2021, at a local hospital. Services are being planned for Monday, April 5, at 1 p.m. in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service time. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Companion Funeral Home of Athens has charge of these services and will publish a complete obituary later.
