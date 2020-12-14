Linda Lucille McCormack Brackner, 70, of Etowah passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Lucille McCormack. She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Jimmy McCormack, David McCormack and Ray McCormack. She is survived by her by her son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Tanya Brackner; grandchildren, Kayla and Eli Brackner; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Bobby Roderick; and very special friend, Sally Kindle. The family would like to say a special thank you to Wanda Brewer and the team at Hospice of Chattanooga. A graveside service was held on Sunday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m. at Etowah Cemetery with Rick Osborn officiating. The family received close friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. on Sunday prior to the service. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
