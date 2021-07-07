George Edward Harbison, 79, of Calhoun passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at his home in the arms of his loving wife. He was a native of Hobart, Ind., and a longtime resident of McMinn County. He was a son of the late Jesse and Fern Gruber Harbison. He was a very active member of First Baptist Church of Calhoun, where he served as an usher, was a Sunday school teacher, and was on the security detail. He drove the church bus for 20 years, and transporting young people to and from church was a huge part of his heart. He was a graduate of Purdue University with a degree in civil engineering, was a former mayor of Calhoun, and was associated with Olin for 35 years until his retirement. He served in the Tennessee Air National Guard. He was an avid history buff, especially about Civil War history. George loved Calhoun Elementary and the town of Calhoun. He was also a Tennessee Vols fan. His true passion was telling others about Jesus and sharing stories about his family. He never missed any event involving his grandchildren and always had candy in his pocket to hand out. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Martha Edmonds Harbison of Calhoun; two sons and daughters-in-law, Coy (Glenda) of Calhoun, and Robert (Lori) of Cleveland; two granddaughters, Lauren (Josh) Crowe and Emma Harbison; three grandsons, Logan (Summer) Harbison, Cole Harbison, and Brady Harbison; and two great-grandchildren, Saylor and Smith Harbison. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, at First Baptist Church of Calhoun with the Rev. Kevin Cheatham and the Rev. Toby Brogden officiating. Interment will follow in Calhoun Cemetery. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church of Calhoun on Saturday, July 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. Pallbearers will be Justin Burris, Josh Crowe, Gary Knight, Brady Harbison, John Crawford, Cole Harbison, Logan Harbison, and Robert Harbison. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Coleman, Wayne King, Nathan Melton, Reed Melton, Jim Land, Eric Burgess and Will Burgess. If you are unable to attend this visitation or service, sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of George Edward Harbison.
