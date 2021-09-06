Shirley Wanda Costner Crabtree, 84, of Athens passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center of Athens. She was a native of Monroe County, a resident most of her life of McMinn County, a daughter of the late James Mose and Margaret Arp Costner and was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Glenn Lee Crabtree Sr.; brothers, Oscar Costner and Fred Costner; and sister, Verna Jaynes. She retired from Kroger’s Grocery. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Niota. Survivors include Glenn Lee “Wink” and Vicki Crabtree of Knoxville, and Robbie D. Crabtree of Madisonville; two grandchildren, Andrew Christian Crabtree and Betsy Ann Crabtree; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, at Reed Springs Cemetery with Andrew Crabtree officiating. There was no formal visitation. Contributions may be made to your favorite charity. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Shirley-Crabtree Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens was in charge of arrangements.
