Dillard F. Harrod, 78, of Seymour passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 22, 2021. Dillard was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many. He was also an avid fisherman, hunter, gardener and trophy-winning trap shooter. He was preceded in death by wife of 56 years, Helen Brazzell Harrod; parents, Lloyd and Maude Harrod; and brothers, Ed and Arnold Harrod. He is survived by sister, Glenora Revis; sons and daughters-in-law, Alan and Angie Harrod, and Nathan and Hope Harrod; daughter and son-in-law, Jami Harrod-James and David James; grandchildren, Melissa (John) Halter, Jordan (Amanda) Harrod, Cody James and Lauren James; great-grandchildren, Eli, Cole and Ben Harrod, Hattie and baby-on-the-way, Halter; faithful four-legged companion, Reba Jo; granddog, Roxy; and great-granddog, Cammie. There will be no funeral service at this time, but a Celebration of Life Ceremony for both Dillard and Helen will be held in the spring. The family wants to extend special thanks to Dillard’s caregivers, Debbie Johnson, Paula Keith and Penny Wallace. Dogwood Cremation of Powell is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.