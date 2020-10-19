Roy Edward Green, 88, of Knoxville, and formerly of Athens, passed away at 3:12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Cumberland Village Care & Rehab Center in LaFollette. He was a member of Genesis Baptist Church of Athens and a retired 20-year veteran as a TSgt. in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Anja Green of Knoxville; granddaughters, Denise and Jennifer; great-grandson, Gabriel; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by wife, Gladys Elaine Tilley Green; and sons, Anthony and Jonathan Green. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Monday in the chapel of Biereley-Hale Funeral Home with the Rev. Pete Mullins officiating. Interment followed in Druid Hill Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Air Force. If you were not able to attend, visit www.biereleyhale.com to sign the guestbook or leave private condolences for the family to read. Family received friends from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville was in charge of arrangements.
