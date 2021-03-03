Steven DeWayne Beasley, 74, of Athens died early Saturday morning, Feb. 27, 2021, at Sweetwater Hospital. He was born in Dickson to the late Cheatham Beasley Jr. and Claytie Marie Work Beasley and was preceded in death by his stepfather, L.W. Marshall Jr. He was also preceded in death by a brother, the Rev. Phillip Michael Beasley, on July 21, 2016. He earned his Doctorate Degree of Education (Ed.D.) at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky., along with a degree in biology from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Steven began his ministry as pastor in 1982 and served until his retirement in 2007. He pastored American Baptist churches in the Midwest. Some of the churches he pastored included: Sardinia Baptist Church in Sardinia, Ind., Shiloh Baptist Church in Columbus, Ind., and Frankfort First Baptist Church in Frankfort, Ind. At the time of his retirement, he was pastoring Tiskilwa Baptist Church in Tiskilwa, Ill. He and his wife, Carolyn, moved to Athens in 2014. Steven enjoyed the outdoors, reading and playing the guitar, but his greatest love was for his family. Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Mildred Carolyn Scales Beasley of Nashville; two daughters, Leann Denise Beasley of Princeton, Ill., and Holly Lynn Beasley of Austin, Texas; one son, Scott Allen Beasley of Athens; sister, Beth Borisuk and husband, Dan, of Nashville, Ind.; two brothers, Mark Marshall and wife, Janet, of Cookeville, and Dave Marshall of Dacula, Ga.; sister-in-law, Minnie Beasley of Athens; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A memorial service celebrating the life of Steven Beasley was held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, at Ziegler Funeral Home. If you were unable to attend the memorial service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Indian Creek Baptist Camp, 1770 Avoca Eureka Road, Bedford, IN 47421, 812-279-2161, campindian creek.com; or Southeastern Baptist Youth Camp 3127 W. County Road 800 S., Greensburg, IN 47240, sbycamp.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens was entrusted with the care of Steven DeWayne Beasley.
