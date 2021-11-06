David Reed Ricker Jr., 90, of Delano passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at his home. He was born on April 13, 1931, in Pittsfield, Mass. A son of the late David Reed Ricker Sr. and Alma Pratt Ricker, he had made Athens his home for the past 16 years after relocating here from Vermont. David was of the Christian faith and a member of Athens Christian Church. He was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army after faithfully serving his country. David loved his country and enjoyed protecting his subdivision and community along with hunting, fishing and horseback riding in his spare time. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Priscilla Ricker; and one sister, Barbara Ricker Deery. David leaves behind to cherish his memory two daughters, Linda L. (Ricker) Rarick and Debbie D. (Ricker) Mooney; two grandchildren, Ryan P. Mooney (Ashley) and Steve M. Mooney (Marce); two great-grandchildren, Matthew S. Mooney and Meilani J. Mooney; and numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. A memorial service is planned for Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. at Athens Christian Church, located at 802 S. Matlock Avenue in Athens, with Pastor Rich White officiating. Share a memory of David and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfuenrals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.