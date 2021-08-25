Tanner Lee King, 26, of Benton departed this life on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Tanner was born on Dec. 8, 1994, in Chattanooga and had a love for life from birth. Throughout life, some of his fondest memories include several trips to Walt Disney World and spending time with his family. Tanner grew up attending Delano Baptist Church and has been attending Old Sweetwater Baptist Church over the last few years. Never meeting a stranger, Tanner brought tremendous joy to each person he met, always bringing a smile, especially when he gave out his famous hugs. He was a proud graduate of Polk County High School and had a love for basketball, especially the Polk County Wildcats, and loved the camaraderie that game days brought. Tanner was preceded in death by his grandparents, Don King and Bill Lillard; and great-grandparents, George and Mary Jo Hoard, Dayton and Edith King, Inez Lillard, and Al and Ruby Jenkins. Left to cherish the many memories include his loving parents, Dannette (Tim) Nix and Drew (Susan) Lillard; beloved sister, Shelby Lillard; stepbrothers, Tyler (Kayla) Nix and Taylor Nix; grandmothers, Naomi O’Donnell, Sandy King, Wanda Lillard, and Mattie (Dave) Croft; uncles, Chad (Rhonda) King and Marty (Lynnette) Lillard; and special nephews, Silas and Elias Nix. So many special great uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends also survive. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, in the chapel of Higgins Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Lane and the Rev. Danny Thornburg officiating. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, at Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery with Coach Jon Tucker, Chad King, Tyler Nix, and Shelby Lillard serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include active and past athletes from Polk County High School. His family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.HigginsFuneral.com Arrangements are entrusted to Higgins Funeral Home of Benton.
