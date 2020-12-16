Sharon A. Davis, 66, of Etowah passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 15, 1954 to Lloyd and Agnes Antilley. Mrs. Davis was a graduate of Ooltewah High School and attended Chattanooga State. She was a loving and dedicated wife and mother who loved her family sacrificially. Mrs. Davis was a lover of animals; she worked as a dairy farmer for 25 years, as well as a vegetable farmer in her most recent years. She sold high quality produce at Dixey Lee Farmers Market. She was a firm but loving woman of the Methodist faith. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Lowena Lee. Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Tony Davis; daughter, Melissa Patterson (Andy); son, David Davis; grandsons, Andrew Patterson (Annika), Ethan Patterson (Morgan), Christopher Patterson, Thomas Patterson, and Bear Patterson; granddaughter, Addelyn Rose Patterson; sister, Joann Taylor; nephews and nieces, Lacey Lewis (David) and Reece Lee (Krystal); and many other family members. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, at Old McDonald Cemetery in Ooltewah. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
