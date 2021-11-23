Roy Stanford Robertson III, 76, of Sweetwater passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at his home. He was born in Lebanon, Va., on July 20, 1945, to the late Roy S. Robertson Jr. and Lillian Katherine Brooks Robertson. He was a farmer, an honorably discharged Marine, and a member of Notchey Creek Baptist Church. He was a Virginia 4-H All Star, and an expert marksman. He had a lifelong love for mechanical work, wood working, hunting, and fishing. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Lonas Robertson; daughters and son-in-law, Inchantra Robertson of Sweetwater, and April and Charlie Hale of Englewood; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, J.P. and Wanda Robertson of Auburn, Ky., Thane and the late Jeannie Robertson of Etowah, Roger and Annette Robertson of Englewood, Mark and Allie Robertson of Olmstead, Ky., Mike and Tina Robertson of Guthrie, Ky., Glen Robertson of Allensville, Ky., and Matt and Jamie Robertson of Olmstead, Ky.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy and Harrison Haynes of Gainesville, Ga., Edie and the late Jerry Melton of Athens, Bonnie Martin and Elden Cardin of Madisonville, Tamira Robertson of Englewood, and Robyn and Dave Shannon of Loudon; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and the late Mary H. Lonas of Sweetwater; brothers-in-law, David Lonas and Danny Lonas, both of Sweetwater; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Judy and Jerry Webb of Sweetwater, Patsy and Mike Belcher of Madisonville, and Nancy and Dennis Raper of Englewood; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the chapel of Biereley-Hale Funeral Home with the Rev. Gale Miller officiating. Interment will follow the service in Notchey Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to be made to Notchey Creek Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville is in charge of arrangements.
