Albert “Bud” Peeler, 76, of Englewood passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Anna Belle Peeler; three brothers, Carl Edward, James Earl and Ray Peeler; and his first wife, Rita Peeler. Bud enjoyed tinkering in the garage; riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles; listening to bluegrass music; he was a man of many trades and most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Survivors include his wife, Edie Peeler; daughter and son-in-law, Genna and John Bagley of Ringgold, Ga.; son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Amy Peeler of Knoxville; grandchildren, Allika Peeler-Bagley, Joanna Peeler, Gavin Peeler, Sio Peeler and Alexis McLean; stepchildren, Martin McLean and wife, Juna, Charles McLean, and Bonnie Maroon; sisters, Patsy Brown and Myrtle Vaughn; brother, Tom Peeler; and several nieces, nephews and extended family. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, at Sunrise Cemetery with Ron Michaels officiating. No formal visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
