Donald Phillip Humphrey, 83, of Niota passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at his residence surrounded by family. He was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, a son of the late Carl and Mary Edna McCarter Gourley, and was preceded in death by brother, Aubrey Humphrey. Survivors include six sons and daughters-in-law, Donnie and Eulene Humphrey of Niota, Hershel and Dana Humphrey of Athens, Bill and Teresa Crawford of Athens, Mitch and Maria Humphrey of Niota, Robin Humphrey of Niota, and Danny Humphrey of Niota; daughter, Donna Johnston of Athens; two sisters and brother-in-law, Phyllis Humphrey of California, and Betty and James Collins of Chattanooga; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Don retired after serving over 20 years of employment at both Niota Elementary School and the Niota Post Office. In his spare time, he loved being outdoors and spending time with his family. He was a kind and loving man, as an amazing father. Don’s favorite saying was “be kind” and this was exactly how he choose to live life. One of Don’s biggest accomplishments was being a loving father. His children called their dad a superhero and, even as adults, still see him that way. He was always there for them through their ups and downs and taught them to enjoy every moment life has to offer. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with Pastor Herschell Baker officiating. Interment will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in McMinn Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Donnie Humphrey, Hershel Humphrey, Bill Crawford, Mitch Humphrey, Josh Humphrey, Justin Crawford, and James Rose. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Donald-Humphrey Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
