Matthew Lewis Carman, 49, of Athens passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Sweetwater Hospital. He was a member of the Luminary United Methodist Church, owned and operated Matt’s Diesel and Towing for 29 years, and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his father, Lewis Carman; and Mimis, Maxine Johnson and Bernardine Ingram. He is survived by his mother, Nancy Carman of Ten Mile; spouse, Lisa Carman of Athens; daughter, Sierra Cefali Bailey of North Carolina; brother, Mark Carman (Melissa) of Ten Mile; uncle, Glenn Carman or Arlington, Va.; aunt, Linda Pinkas of Williamsburg, Va.; and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family, and close friends. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services was honored to serve the Carman family.
