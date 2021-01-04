Irad Winsette Lee Jr., who lived his life redeemed of the LORD, left for heaven on Dec. 31, 2020. He was 71. At his leaving, Irad was surrounded by his family at home on Hiwassee Road in Madisonville. Irad was a man after God’s own heart. He was a faithful servant to the Lord and loved his family deeply. He brought abundant joy to all that knew him. He was a loyal son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend; a good man. Irad graduated from Madisonville High School, Class of 1967. Following graduation, he attended Hiwassee College and married his high school sweetheart, Jean. A career self-employed businessman, Irad built residential homes, subdivisions, commercial properties as Irad Lee Builders and owned/operated McMurray Pest Control for 20 years. Irad loved life and his community and served as alderman for the City of Madisonville. A patriot, Irad designed, developed and supervised the construction of a Madisonville landmark — the Veterans Flag Memorial. An ordained deacon, Irad was a member of First Baptist Church in Madisonville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irad Winsette Lee and Georgie Tate Lee; sisters, Dorothy Hambaugh, Janie Lee, and Anna Ruth Lee Bartlett; and brother, Lindy McConkey. Adored by his family, Irad is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Jean Lee; son, Irad Lee III; daughter, Julia Lee Rogers with husband, Shawn Rogers, of Madisonville; grandson, Irad Lee IV with wife, Taylor Lee, of Jefferson City; granddaughters, Katherine Haymes Carlson with husband, Clayton Carlson, Madi Haymes, Rachel Ann Lee, Lydia Haymes, and Annalee Rogers, all of Madisonville; sisters, Barbara Lee Pennington of Madisonville, and Sarah Lee Orman with husband, William Orman, of Soddy Daisy; brothers, David Lee of Lenoir City, and Alton Eddleman of Bourne, Texas; and a host of nieces and nephews. The Lee family received friends on Saturday, Jan. 2, at Biereley Hale Funeral Home, from 2 to 4 p.m. with the funeral service at 4 p.m. The graveside service and interment was at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, at Haven Hill Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.