Frances “Fran” Leona
Benson Wittenmyer, 73, of Athens passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at her residence. Frances was a daughter of the late Charlie Arnold Benson and Ella B. Vineyard Benson King, and was preceded in death by daughters, Annette Lickliter and Karen Ruiz; granddaughter, Stephany Kuhlman; and sister, Patricia Porter. Frances is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jerry Michael Wittenmyer; daughter, Tammy Kuhlman and husband, Howard, of Niota; son, Charles Lickliter of Athens; stepbrother, Mike King and wife, Kathy, of Romulus, Mich.; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at Ziegler Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Brother Glen Standridge officiating. Graveside services will follow at McMinn Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. If you are unable to attend the visitation or service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Frances “Fran” Leona Benson Wittenmyer.
