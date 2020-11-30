Edna Louise Moates Ross, 84, of Athens passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Hiliary and Martha Moates. Edna was a secretary at Claxton and Mt. View elementary schools. She was a longtime member of Goodsprings Baptist Church, where she taught second grade Sunday school for many years and was an active member of the choir and WMU. She was a devoted crafter who loved to quilt, make dolls, scrapbooks and blankets for family and friends. She loved to cook, play the piano and sing and, most of all, she loved her family. She was preceded in death by her four brothers, Herbert, Frank, Donald and William “Billy” Moates; and two sisters, Dorothy Chastain and Lillian Miller. She is survived by her loving husband, Charles E. Ross; daughters and son-in-law, Deborah Dyke of Etowah, and Jennie and Bruce Maloomian of Lewes, Del.; grandchildren, Drake Chandler and wife, Jasmine, Bonnie and Anna Chandler, Brock Maloomian, and Alison Phelps and husband, Shawn; great-grandson, Logan Chandler; sisters-in-law, Marie Moates, Phylis Leslie and husband, Andy, Edna Davis, and Genevie Reed; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and longtime friend, Joyce Davis. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Goodsprings Cemetery with Pastor Bryon J. Talbot officiating. No formal visitation was held. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Goodsprings Baptist Church, P.O. Box 480, Etowah, TN, 37331. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
