Ernest E. Moses, 89, of Englewood passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. He was a son of the late Lloyd and Gussie Moses. He was preceded in death by his brothers and sister-in-law, Harl and Daisy Moses, Kinard Moses and Larry Moses; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Alice and Olen Hafley, and Emma Sue and James McKee. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Mae Moses; son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Sandy Moses; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Randy Daugherty; son and daughter-in-law, Mickey and Angie Moses; grandchildren and spouses, Trey and Taylor Moses, Alyssa and Nathan Odom, Cortney and Josh Cunningham, Natasha and Caleb Davis, Cody and Ashley Howard, Briana Daugherty, Brent and Mary Daugherty, Ryan Moses, Jimmy and Kimmi Cole, and Amy and Brian Powers; 10 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Roy Lee and Evelyn Moses; sister, Anna Ruth Hill; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Patterson and Pastor Will Hughes officiating. Family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 22, at the funeral home and proceed to McMinn Memory Gardens for the 11 a.m. committal service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be given to Englewood First Church of God, P.O. Box 189, Englewood, TN 37329. We request social distancing and wearing masks. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.