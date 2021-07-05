Margaret Walker Womack, 89, of Athens passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her home. She was a native of McMinn County, but lived in Chattanooga for 47 years before moving back to the Riceville area. She was a daughter of the late William and Ollie Bledsoe Walker and was also preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Howard Womack. She was a member of Eastanallee Baptist Church in Riceville. She was associated with Olan Mills in Chattanooga for 30 years until her retirement. Margaret is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Sammie and Dan Crowe and Vickie Holmes, all of Athens; son, Ronnie Womack of Athens; three granddaughters, Kristi (Jeff) Redden, Amanda (Bobby) McFalls, and Brianne Womack; grandsons, Scott (Penny) Crowe, Zach Womack, and David (Ashley) Holmes; great-granddaughters, Kylie Jones, Charlotte McFalls, and Layla McFalls; great-grandsons, Jack Redden, Hunter McFalls, David Holmes III, Lucian Holmes, and Alex Womack; and great-great-grandson, Greyson Isaza. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Lake Walker officiating. Interment will follow in Upper Spring Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Pallbearers will be grandson and nephews. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Alzheimers Association, NW/SE TN Chapter, 7625 Hamilton Park Dr., Suite 22, Chattanooga, TN 37421; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital-Tribute, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142; or Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309. If you are unable to attend the visitation or service, sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Margaret Walker Womack.
