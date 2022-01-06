Dr. Brenda Kaye Raper, 58, of Greenback passed away at 6:45 pm. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Blount Memorial Hospital after a hard-fought battle. Bren was employed at Sweetwater High School as the APEX coordinator and Instructional Coach. She was an educator, but also a lifelong learner herself as she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Saginaw Valley State University, a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction grades K-12 from Tusculum College, an Ed.S. degree in instructional leadership from Tennessee Technological University, and a Ph.D. in Educational Administration from Capella University. Bren was a woman of many accomplishments, but her greatest accomplishment was her family. She held many titles in life, but her favorite will forever be “Gammie.” She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Ellis McMillan Sr. and Mildred Lucille McMillan; and father-in-law, Harold Creed Raper. Survivors include her husband of 41 years, John Creed Raper of Greenback; son and daughter-in-law, Dustin Ellis Raper and Kylene S. Raper; grandson, Colton Ellis Raper; granddaughter, Emmarie Elise Raper of Niota; sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Christopher Mason; brother, Richard Ellis McMillan Jr. of Madisonville; mother in-law, Rosalee Raper of Englewood; and several beloved nieces and nephews and a host of friends. In life, Bren was a generous person. To honor her giving spirit, her family is establishing a literacy scholarship in her name. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sweetwater High School by mail, dropping off directly, or at her service. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Biereley-Hale Funeral Home with the Rev. Tommy Self and the Rev. Mike Williams officiating. The entombment will follow in Sweetwater Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville is in charge of arrangements.
