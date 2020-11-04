William “Bill” Corn, 75, of Etowah, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Bill was minister at Gateway Church of Christ for 20-plus years, school teacher at Mt. View Grammar School for 37-½ years, girls basketball and softball coach. After he retired he helped the school build the big tiger sign and other volunteer work. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirlene Corn; and father, Mainus Corn. His survivors include his wife, Sandra Corn; daughter and son-in-law, April Corn Galaway and Mike Galaway; three grandchildren, Grayson Womack, Kylee Womack and Addison Galaway; and mother, Irene Corn. Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Minister B.J. Clarke and Minister Mike Benson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday prior to the service. Masks will be mandatory per family’s request. Family and friends will assemble at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7 at the funeral home and proceed to McMinn Memory Gardens for the 11 a.m. committal service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gateway Church of Christ, Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 262, Etowah, TN 37331; American Diabetes Association, Memorial Program, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, you may sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
