Alice Kay White Recht, 69, of Athens passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at her son’s residence. Alice was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. She was a daughter of the late Austin Jr. Rue and Naomi Rose Rue. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Clyde Recht. Alice is survived by three sons, Aaron Recht and wife, Brittany, Matthew Recht and Amanda Powell, and Travis Recht and Stephanie, all of Athens; grandchildren, Hayden Recht, Colton Recht, Grayson Recht, Jamison Byers and Kendon Smith; soon-to-arrive grandson, Jase Austin Recht; sister, Dona Wilcox and husband, Robert, of Athens; nieces, Rebecca Potter and Roberta Rivera; and nephew, Ryan Wilcox. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, in the chapel of Ziegler Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Allen officiating. The family suggests that masks may be worn at your own discretion. If you cannot attend the Celebration of Life, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Alice Kay White Recht.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.