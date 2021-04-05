Patrick Joseph Schwartz, 73, of Athens passed away April 2, 2021, at his residence. Patrick was a native of McKeesport, Pa., and a resident of Athens for over 15 years. He was the son of John and Margaret Wespy Schwartz. Patrick spent his childhood in the Pittsburgh and Somerset, Pa. areas. Patrick was a Vietnam War veteran, who served in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1971. During which time, he served aboard the USS Enterprise, CVAN 65, from 1967 to 1971, and was honorably discharged. He later graduated from Regents College in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nuclear Technology. Patrick was employed at numerous nuclear power plants around the country, eventually retiring from the Tennessee Valley Authority Watts Bar, where he was a nuclear instructor. Patrick was a big part of St. Mary Catholic Church, where he was involved in many ministries and activities. The Knights of Columbus was an important organization to Patrick. He served on multiple councils across the country for over 40 years, and served as a Grand Knight in Athens. The Knights honored him with the Columbian Award in 2016 for his volunteer activities within the church and the community. His ministries included Full Circle, Mobile Warming, Grace House, and the McMinn Regional Humane Society. Patrick always believed in giving his time and love towards others and his community. He gave of himself selflessly, always putting others first. He coached, mentored, tutored, taught, donated, fundraised, sponsored, supported, organized, led, encouraged, empowered, and uplifted the people in the communities around him for over 70 years. His love, kindness, wit, enthusiasm, spirit, and faith will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Diane Lee Morman Schwartz; daughter, Gretchen Humerickhouse and husband, Kevin, of Greer, S.C.; sons, Jeff Schwartz and wife, Kristin, of Wilton, Calif., and John Schwartz and wife, Clair, of Ft. Mitchell, Ky.; five grandchildren include A.J., Brittany, Blake, Evan and Tobin; and sister, Margie Molnar of Friedens, Pa. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at Ziegler Funeral Home in Athens. A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 9, at St. Mary Catholic Church with the Rev. Dr. John Arthur Orr officiating. A private inurnment will follow in St. Therese Columbarium in Cleveland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Knights of Columbus, 1291 East Madison Ave., Athens, TN 37303; Hospice of Chattanooga, 4411 Oakwood Dr., Chattanooga, TN 37416; or Full Circle Ministry, P.O. Box 1721, Athens, TN 37371. If you are unable to attend the visitation or memorial service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Patrick Joseph Schwartz.
