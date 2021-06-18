John Rufus Arnwine, 75, of Niota, departed this life on Friday, June 11, 2021. He was born on July 10, 1945, in Athens to the late Ray Arnwine and Eleice Mason Arnwine. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Amos Arnwine; and brother, Jim Arnwine. John was a McMinn County High graduate of 1963. While attending both grammar and high school, he worked on the family dairy farm with his two sisters and two brothers. He was selected as Mr. MCHS in 1963 and lettered on the football team. After school, he married Shirley Amos of Etowah on Aug. 26, 1965. He enjoyed a 42-year career with the railroad, spending the majority of that time as a locomotive engineer. While working as an engineer, he also supported the family dairy farm and participated in community events. He embodied and valued the traditional “hard work” as a measure of life. He instilled the virtue of never giving up and standing up for what you believe is right. He bled orange as a diehard Tennessee football and basketball fan! His two sons recognize the hard lessons that embodied the love that is the foundation they used to build their own families. John Arnwine fostered a home filled with love and support. He was an outstanding husband, father, brother, grandfather, neighbor, and friend. He is survived by children, John and Cindy Arnwine of Union, Ky., and Preston and Lynn Arnwine of Knoxville; eight grandchildren, Josh Arnwine of Lexington Ky., Matthew and Caitlin Arnwine of Salt Lake City, Utah, Grant Arnwine of Cincinnati, Ohio, Ansley Arnwine of Union, Ky., Eliza Arnwine of Oxford, Miss., Chole Arnwine, and Preston Arnwine Jr. of Knoxville; sister, Maxine Kerley with husband, Warren, of Athens; sister, Mary Jo Brewer with husband, Carl, of Knoxville; brother, Buck Arnwine with wife, Vicki, of Knoxville; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 1 at 6 p.m. at Marshall Hill Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marshall Hill Baptist Church, 621 County Road 255, Niota TN. Share a memory of John and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfuenrals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens has charge of these arrangements.
