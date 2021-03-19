Shamalh Cornelius
McDermott, 47, of Athens passed Sunday, March 14, 2021, at an Athens hospital. Shamalh was a graduate of McMinn County High School. Shamalh loved music and enjoyed getting under his friends and families skin with his “smack talking.” He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Helen Edmonds; great-grandmother, Dorothy McDermott; aunt, Elizabeth Collier; and uncle, Erbie McDermott. He leaves to cherish his memories of love for family and friends five children, Jarrell Harrison of Etowah, Jimiese McDermott of Sweetwater, Shamalh McDermott Jr. of Athens, Saniya McDermott of Niota, and Kwame McDermott of Athens; eight grandchildren; his loving mother, Carol “Wincie” McDaniel of Athens, and father, John Massey of Charlotte, N.C.; one brother, Kenny (Tammy) McDermott of Daphne, Ala., and one sister Latoshia (Clent) Gregory of Niota; a special niece, Alani Gregory of Niota; fiancée, Yulonda Smith of Athens, and future bonus daughters, Alayshia Smith and Rynesha Sharp; five aunts, Alice Oliver of Athens, Odessa (John) Jones of Wilberham, Mass., Barbara Bynum of Monroe, N.C., Geraldine (Clarence) Crawford of Monroe, N.C., and Mildred (Abraham) Dicks of Charlotte, N.C.; uncles, Daryl Edmonds of Chattanooga, Donald (Holly) Edmonds, Kenneth (Charlesetta) McDermott, the Rev. Leuty McDermott, and Webster “Buck” McDermott, all of Athens; great uncle, Burkett Witt of Athens; special friends, Mark King and Nannette Porter; and many cousins and friends. In observance of COVID-19, there will be a walk-through visitation on Saturday, March 20, from noon to 2 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday at M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home in Cleveland. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 20, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home in Cleveland with the Rev. Vant Hardaway delivering the eulogy. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Cleveland. M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home will continue to be in compliance with COVID-19; mask are required at all times and we will monitor for social distancing.
