David McCaslin, 57, of Athens passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. A native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, he was the son of the late James and Isabelle Russell McCaslin. He was the owner of The Bed Store of Athens for over 13 years. He attended Wildwood Baptist Church, and was a huge Tennessee football, basketball and NASCAR fan. He was a loving husband, father and adoring Papaw. Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Vivian Rayl McCaslin of Athens; daughter, Heather McCaslin of Athens; son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Rachel McCaslin of Athens; two grandchildren, Taylor McCaslin and Allison McCaslin; one brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Kaye McCaslin of Athens; one sister, Barbara Barnett of Louisville; one aunt, Helen Webb of Englewood; sister and brother-in-law, Julia Rayl-Parks and Tom Parks of Delaware; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Kim Rayl of Niota; nieces and nephews, Todd Barnett, Craig Barnett, Kevin Barnett, Blake McCaslin, Kressa Stewart, Jessie and Nathan Rayl, and Savannah and Samuel Rayl-Parks; and several great-nieces and nephews. Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Sunrise Cemetery in Englewood with the Rev. Dr. Bill Vest officiating. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycockhobbs.com/notices/David-McCaslin Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens was in charge of arrangements.
