Glenda Gail Burris Jones, 69, passed away at her home in Madisonville. She enjoyed basketball and football. Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Verlin and Sadie Burris; and stepdaughter, Shana Manis of Atlanta, Ga. She is survived by her husband, R.L. Jones; brothers, E.L. Burris and Ronnie Burris; sisters, Debra Cole, Irene Curtis and Geraldine Eaton; children, Michelle Johnson and Jamie McDonald; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. Also special friends, Lori (Maxwell) Cross and Joel and Dena O’Dell. A memorial service will be held at Westside Baptist Church in Madisonville at a date and time to be determined. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.