Lori Koontz was granted her angel wings on Feb. 14, 2021. She was 55 years old and lived in Knoxville. There will not be a public memorial service. The family will hold a private celebration of life ceremony for Lori. Lori loved gardening, cross stitching, and anything outdoors. She adored her nieces and nephew and was so proud to tell everyone about them. Lori is survived by her special friend, Michael Lawson; two sisters, brother and their spouses, Angel and Rodney Johnson, Wade and Dana Cornett, and Abbie and John Greene; a nephew and six nieces, Matthew and Ashley Johnson, Kelsey Royal, Katelyn and Addison Cornett, and Maddie, Sadie and Hannah Greene; and her uncle, Billy Womac. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carrie Sue Presswood. We take comfort in knowing they are having a reunion in heaven. Share a memory of Lori and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.