Lifelong Cleveland resident, Mildred Grace Beaty Maples, 93, passed away peacefully on Oct. 8, 2020. She was born on Nov. 9, 1926, to the late Della McMillin Snyder and Sam Davis. Mildred was preceded in death by her husbands, James Leon Beaty and Austin Peay Maples; her son, James Keith Beaty; siblings, Pauline Davis, Lake Davis, Breman Davis, O.D. Davis, and Marie Howard; and special niece, Billie Jane Rodden. She is survived by her sisters, Wilma Nipper and Barbara “Bobbie” Cope; daughter, Schonna Beaty Morrow (Darrell); daughter-in-law, Vicki Osment Beaty; stepchildren, Roy Maples (Nancy), Sheilah Sellers (Benny), and Karen Robinson (Steve); grandchildren, Emily Grace Beaty Hildebrand (Jason) and Alex Morrow (Whitney); great-granddaughter, Sophia Grace Hildebrand; special family member, Zachary Morrow; and her longtime friend, Pat Stafford. Mildred was a member of First Baptist Church of Cleveland. Mildred, also known as Fluff, Granny, Nana, and GiGi, was a fierce competitor and loved to play bingo and cheat at Uno and Rook. She was a loving and caring grandmother who spoiled her grandchildren by rocking them so much they couldn’t sleep without it, feeding them sugar, and then sending them home to their parents. Although she liked her home extremely neat and tidy, her great-granddaughter was always welcome to jump on her bed. If you left Mildred’s home hungry, it was your own fault. She was the world’s best food peddler and often filled your plate for you whether you wanted it or not. She loved being surrounded by her family at the dinner table. Her fried chicken, cornbread, green beans, lemon icebox pie, dressing, and fudge will be sorely missed. She enjoyed sitting in the sun in a rocking chair getting a “little bit of a tan” admiring beautiful flowers and plants, watching the Lady Vols, having coffee with her son, and taking shopping trips with her daughter. At Garden Plaza, she was known for her sense of fashion. She was always on time to meet her friends for breakfast and dinner, attended all the social parties, and was even caught dancing with a police officer once. Although her social life was adventurous on Saturday, she always made sure to attend Bible study on Sunday morning. Mildred was strong willed and tenacious, but loving, caring, and witty. She was always friendly to everyone. She will be greatly missed as a mother, grandmother, and friend, but is now with her Lord and Savior, and dancing with the family members she has lost over the years. The world is a better place because she lived in it and she will not be forgotten. A graveside celebration of her life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, at Hilcrest Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jim Gibson and the Rev. Tom Wickes officiating. A white dove release ceremony and the playing of bagpipes will conclude the service. Darrell Morrow, Alex Morrow, Jason Hildebrand, Terry Beaty, Ricky Cope, Alan Cope, Terry Howard, and Zackary Morrow will serve as pallbearers. The family sincerely appreciates Hospice of Chattanooga and the many caregivers that provided Mildred and her family support during this time. Donations can be made in Mildred’s name to Hospice of Chattanooga or to the Keith Beaty Memorial Scholarship Fund at Walker Valley High School. Send a message of condolence and view the Maples family guest book at www.ralphbuckner.com Ralph Buckner Funeral Home of Cleveland is in charge of arrangements.
