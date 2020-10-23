Cheryl M. DiFronzo, 70, of Athens passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Life Care Center of Athens. She was born May 6, 1950 in Hartford, Conn., and was a longtime resident of McMinn County. She was the daughter of the late John and Joan DiFronzo. She was preceded in death by brothers, “Pudge” DiFronzo and Eddie DiFronzo. Cheryl graduated from the Morse School of Business and worked many years as a secretary. She became a tutor in her Athens community later on in life. She loved crafting and was an avid movie buff. Cheryl loved to laugh and cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren. She spent many years with her love, Walter Swain, who preceded her in 2018. Survivors include sons, Richard DiFronzo Sr. and wife, Stephanie, of Pennsylvania, Fredrick Dennis Smith Jr. and wife, Kimberly, of Connecticut, and Timothy Holton Sr. and wife, Jessica Moore, of Tennessee; sister, Jean Brewer of Fla.; brothers, Craig DiFronzo of Virginia, and Rocco DiFronzo of Connecticut; grandchildren, Richard Jr., Derek, Cameron, McKayla, Maddison, Timothy Jr., Savannah and Sierra; great-grandchildren, Valerie, Landyn, Dominick and, due in December, Lily Marie. The family has decided to hold a private service. Sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Cheryl M. DiFronzo.
