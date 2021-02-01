Patricia Ann Halcomb Bentley, 67, of Hurricane Mills passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Sweetwater Hospital. Pat was a native of Athens, and lived in Sweetwater for two years. She was the daughter of the late Ray Halcomb and Alda Wyatt Halcomb of Athens. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Dickie” Bentley of Hurricane Mills; and two brothers, Dennis Halcomb and Eddie Halcomb, both of Athens. Pat is survived by son, Stephen Stanton, and a daughter, Shannon Huff, both of Athens; two sisters, Bobbie Halcomb of Englewood, and Deb Halcomb of Bonafay, Fla., and a brother Donald Halcomb of Athens. Mrs Bentley had six nieces and three nephews; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Due to COVID, there will not be a memorial service at this time. A family memorial will be held at a later date. Spring Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery will be entrusted with the care and burial of Patricia “Pat” Halcomb Bentley. For flowers or donations, please send to: Spring Hill Funeral Home, 5110 Gallatin Pike S., Nashville, TN 37216.
