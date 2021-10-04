Ann Crockett Gatlin, 81, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. She was born on Sept. 21, 1940, in Etowah to the late Clyde and Pearl Bevan-Leslie Crockett. She attended Etowah High School, and furthered her education at Tennessee Wesleyan and Cleveland State Community College. She worked as a secretary at Bowater Southern Paper Corporation, and she was active in the Emmaus and Kairos communities. She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church Cleveland. In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Arrowood of Athens; grandson, Clark Gatlin; stepson, Mark Gatlin; and stepdaughter, Jimiann Gatlin. Her surviving relatives include her husband, Jim Gatlin; brother, Charles Stephen Crockett; stepdaughter, Kellye Gatlin of Louisville, Ky.; stepsons, Steve Gatlin (Sharlee) of Chattanooga, and David Gatlin (Marla) of Cleveland; granddaughter, Abigail Gatlin of New York City, N.Y.; granddaughter, Jordan Luke (Ben) of Nashville; grandson, Clay Stivers of Nashville; great-grandson, Peter Clayton Luke of Nashville; and daughter-in-law, Connie Gatlin of Cleveland. Ann was an extraordinary wife and mother and a doer of God’s word. She was not only a mother to her family, but a mother to anyone who needed a mother. She served others continually and was a remarkable example of selflessness. Ann enjoyed cooking and baking for others and showed her love through that. She had an amazing ability to speak truth and love at just the right time. She will be remembered for her clever wit, infectious smile, and timely words of encouragement. It was common for Ann to dance for her Lord and spread joy and smiles. Visitation was at First Baptist Church Cleveland on Monday, Oct. 4, from noon to 2 p.m. with the service following at 2 p.m. Graveside services followed at Sunset Memorial Garden. Ministers included Steve Morgan and Jim Gibson. Pallbearers included Don Oliver, Junior Bramlett, Richard Roundtree, Bob Lee, Tim McKenzie, Jim Scott, and Ben Kirkland. Share a personal memory of Ann or your condolences with her family at her online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral & Cremation Service was honored to assist the Gatlin family with these arrangements.
