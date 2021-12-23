William “Bill” Lowry, 72, of Athens, and formerly from Huntington, W.Va., went to his heavenly home on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Survivors include his beautiful and loving wife of 52 years, Rebecca Lowry; two daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie Brumfield (Dion) of Ashton, W.Va., and Billie Jean Lowry (Cory) of Athens; his grandchildren, Carlie Finch, and Amber, Brian, Faith, Gabriel and Elijah Brumfield. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at Harvest Time Church with Pastor Larry Hamilton and Cathy Yancey officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the church. Due to Covid-19, the family requests anyone attending the service to wear a mask. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/obituaries/William-Lowry Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.