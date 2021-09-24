Dandy “D.D.” Ervin Jr., 87, of Englewood passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. D.D. was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. He was the son of the late Dandy D. Sr. and Thelma Ervin. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Joyce Stephens Ervin, who passed away on Nov. 6, 2020. D.D. worked for 25 years at the Elks Lodge #1927 in Athens, in which he was a lifetime member, and he loved to play golf. D.D. is survived by son, Danny Herbert Ervin and wife, Dolores, of Almont, Mich.; grandson, Christopher Ervin; and step-grandson, Jeff Goucher. There will be a private burial on Saturday, Sept. 25, at McMinn Memory Gardens. If you would like to reach out to the family, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Dandy “D.D.” Ervin Jr.
