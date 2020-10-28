George L. Newton, 98, of Athens passed away Friday morning, Oct. 23, 2020, at Morning Pointe of Athens. He was a native of Vidalia, Ga., and a longtime resident of McMinn County, he was the son of the late George L. Sr. and Birdie Sutton Newton. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Rouland Newton; a son, Alan Newton; and a sister, Melitta Stradley. George was a member of the Eastanallee Baptist Church in Riceville. He was a member of the Athens Kiwanis Club, and was a past president. He was a member of BPOE Post #1927. He was owner and operator of the R.C. Bottling Company in Athens for 15 years and was a District Sales Manager for R.C. Bottling Company for 10 years. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and flew a B24-C54 aircraft. He is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Vicki and Buck Arnwine of Knoxville, and Le Ann Newton of Athens; one son and his companion, Steven Newton and June Colella of Hilton Head, S.C.; two granddaughters, Laurie Lea McNulty and her husband, Matthew, of Cleveland, and Melissa Ann Woreniki of Hightstown, N.J.; six grandsons, Trey Newton and wife, Leidy, of Etowah, David Harrod and wife, April, of Lexington, Andrew Harrod and wife, Cara, of Cleveland, Ehrick Lamb and his companion, Laura, of Athens, Jordan Lamb of Maryville, and Chris Rodgers of Nashville; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a sister, Joan Portman of Atlanta. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, at Eastanallee Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Jackson officiating. There will be no formal visitation due to the COVID-19 virus. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Morning Pointe for their kindness and care of their loved one. Sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of George L. Newton.
