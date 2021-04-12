Matthew D. Arden, 37, AKA Handsome B. Wonderful, AKA P. Ballion, a friendly guy of Sevierville, passed away on April Fool’s Day, as everything was a joke to him. Matt was raised in the small town of Niota, was a graduate of McMinn County High School and dabbled in many colleges. Matt is survived by his wife of many years, Ashli, and his son, Connor, who will forever wonder how to work the remote controls and thermostat. He is also survived by his fiercely overprotective mother, Tammy Carver; sister and brother-in-law, Samantha and Jon Case; grandparents, David and Billie Ruth Dilbeck; siblings, Zack, Hannah and Krista Arden, and Duwayne and Linda Arden; mother and father-in-law, Bruce and Lisa Crowder; brother-in law, Steve Desmond; nephew and nieces, Dalton, Bryanna and Zoey Case; and too many wonderfully significant uncles, aunts, cousins, and dear friends to list because we’re being charged by the word. He was preceded in death by billions including his dad, Tony Carver, who is quite pleased to prove that he is now Matt’s favorite parent. If you knew Matt, you undoubtedly witnessed his charm, authenticity, quick wit, magnetic personality and a bit of advice. His wife often warned him not to talk to strangers, but he couldn’t help it because he never met one. Matt loved, in this order: His smokin’ hot wife, his genius son, his wonderful and supportive family, the greatest friends of all time, his dogs, a party, being the hero, live music, a great meal, IPAs and Pinot Grigio, documentaries, his worn out hat and old brown shoes, Tennessee football (which would have ranked higher with better performance), and The Home Depot. He hated bookkeeping, sweet pickles, his new brown shoes, rap music, putting caps on toothpaste, dressing up, riding in the passenger seat, and having his picture taken. A Celebration of Life will be held at some point in the future. In the meantime, we encourage you to smile, listen to some Guy Clark, sit by a fire, raise a Miller, an IPA, or a glass of wine, and drink in his honor. In lieu of flowers, please pray for a winning Tennessee football season and world peace. Good Samaritan Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.