Rev. Harold F. Firestone, 85, of Delano departed this life and was reunited with his beloved wife and Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. He was born on June 1, 1936, in Athens to the late S.G. and Cebue Eaves Firestone. Throughout life, Brother Firestone developed a passion for serving his community whether through his ministry at church or in the classroom. He was a beloved educator with Polk County Schools where he taught 4th and 5th grade, mentoring thousands of students over the many years through his kindness and love. Answering the call to preach in 1959, Rev. Firestone diligently served the community through several churches throughout Polk and McMinn counties and was a member of Delano Baptist Church. He was a kind husband, father, and friend who will deeply be missed. In addition to his parents, S.G. and Cebue Firestone, he was preceded in death by his loving and faithful wife, Betty J. Firestone; and siblings, Geneva Melton, Sammy Firestone, and Janice Armstrong. Left to cherish the many memories include his son, Johnathan Firestone; and siblings, Pete Firestone, Wilbur (Imogene) Firestone, Boyd (Martha) Firestone, Hoyt (Karen) Firestone, and Gilbert (Bobby) Firestone. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends also survive. A Celebration of Life Service was conducted at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, at Delano Baptist Church with Pastor Jamie Johnson and the Rev. Steve Ross officiating. Family and friends assembled at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Delano Baptist Church and proceeded to Delano Cemetery for the noon committal service. Family and friends gathered from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with his family at www.HigginsFuneral.com Arrangements are entrusted to Higgins Funeral Home of Benton.
