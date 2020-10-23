James Thomas “Jim” Brakebill, 88, of Niota passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Sweetwater. He was a native of Monroe County, a resident most of his life of McMinn County, a son of the late Thomas Edward and Augusta Irene Miller Brakebill, and was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Eva Mae Hicks Brakebill, on April 20, 2018. He and his wife owned and operated The Country Market for 18 years and have built homes all over McMinn County. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Niota and was an avid Ham Radio operator. Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Rick and Shirley Brakebill of Niota, and Kevin and Alicia Brakebill of Athens; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private family graveside service will be held and there will be no visitation. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/James-Brakebill Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
